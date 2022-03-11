Snake vaccines production centre bill passes second reading

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed through second reading, a Bill for an Act to establish the National Centre for Research and Production of Snake Vaccines in Kaltungo in Gombe State.

Sponsored by Karu Elisha from Gombe, the Bill seeks to provide for the establishment of the Center to research into Ssake and to provide treatment to patients of snakebite in Nigeria.

When established, the centre provided for in the bill will provide national leadership in snake research, production of vaccines and guide scientific improvements to snake prevention, treatment and care.

Other objectives of the bill (centre) are to; “coordinate and liaise between the wide range of groups and healthcare providers with an interest in snakes; make recommendations to the government about snake policy and priorities; and oversee a dedicated budget for research into snakes.

“Assist with the implementation of government policies and programmes in snake control; provide financial assistance, out of money appropriated by the National Assembly, for research and treatment.”

Meanwhile, at resumed plenary, Yahaya Danzaria, Acting Clerk of the House administered oath of national allegiance and membership of the House on two new members Mayuwa Alade and Musa Agah Avia.

Alade is representing Akure North/South Federal Constituency of Ondo State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while Avia is the member for Jos North/Bassa in Plateau State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).