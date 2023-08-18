Singles in focus as Healheartng holds 2nd global vigil

Olubukunola Femi-Dagunro, convener of Healheartng platform, has disclosed that mature singles would be the focus of its 2nd global virtual vigil, the August edition.

“Since the Healheartng maiden edition earlier this year; we have had different testimonies with mature singles between the ages of 21-50 years from diverse states in attendance,” she said in a statement.

According to Femi-Dagunro, the virtual vigil is scheduled to take place on the 25th of August, 12 midnight – 2:30am on Healheartng official Instagram page. “It will be a night of deliverance, healing and restoration,” she stated.

She disclosed further that since the maiden edition of Healheartng mature singles forum, the platform has organised different online programmes to encourage participants to join in from different parts of the world.

“In line with the theme Marital Delay: Understand God’s will and delay tactics of the Devil’ is to encourage singles within the ages of 21- 50 years to understand the real causes of marital delay and address it according to the word of God especially in the world where there is so much pressure surrounding single men and women as regards settling down.

“As part of ensuring everything is done rightly according to scriptures, we have professional counsellors who will guide the singles and those in courtships. And, as part of winning souls to the Kingdom of God we encourage new converts to attend a Bible believing church to fellowship,” Femi-Dagunro stated.

According to her, the August vigil edition features anointed ministers of God such as Ololade Adewumi, with the topic: During the waiting period, what’s next, and Bukky Kajogbola, co-pastor, Shalom Evangelical Ministry International, Abuja, with the topic: How to break evil soul ties.