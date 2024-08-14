Savante Consulting Limited achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Savante Consulting Limited, a regulatory consultant and clinical research firm based in Lagos, has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

This certification validates the company’s dedication to providing exceptional regulatory guidance and approval services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, food, and beverage companies operating both within Africa and internationally.

Savante Consulting Limited successfully underwent rigorous audits conducted by Bureau Veritas, a leading certification body, to evaluate its processes in core service areas of product registration, pharmacovigilance, and clinical trials within the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry.

As a result of these audits, the firm has become the sole African provider of these specialised services to achieve ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Sola Solarin, managing partner of Savante Consulting Limited and Fellow of the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their ongoing support and confidence.

“The certification commits us to continuously check with you to be sure you are happy with your relationship with us and seek opportunities always to improve. Our promise to you is to live up to the demands of the ISO 9001:2015 standards at the minimum and look for opportunities to exceed them,” he stated in an official statement provided to BusinessDay.

For over 12 years, the company has delivered expert regulatory affairs consultancy services, bridging the gap between global clients and regulatory authorities like Nigeria’s NAFDAC, Ghana’s FDA, South Africa’s SAHPRA, and Kenya’s PPB.

The certification reinforces the company’s leadership position in the industry by demonstrating its unwavering commitment to superior quality and service.