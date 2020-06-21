Resident doctors suspend indefinite strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended it’s indefinite strike which was embarked on in June, 15.

The Association said the suspension takes effect from Monday 22nd of June 2020 by 8am prompt.

This was contained in a communiqué issued after its virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Saturday, and signed by its National President, Aliyu Sokomba, Secretary General, Bilqis Muhammad and Publicity Secretary, Stanley Egbogu.

NARD embarked on the strike about 8 days ago following the failure of the federal government to meet their demands after a 14-day ultimatum.

The association explained that it’s decision to suspend the strike action was taken in order to give the federal and state government time to fulfill the outstanding demands following an appeal by the Speaker of the Federal House of Representative, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum and other stakeholders.

It said the National Officers shall continue negotiations with stakeholders and progress made shall be reviewed in four weeks during the next National Executive council meeting in July 2020.

NARD said it however observe and acknowledge the provision of Personal Protective Equipment to some hospitals, bit noted that the PPEs are consumables and non-reusable, therefore the need for sustained supply.

The association said it also observed that the Medical residency training funding has been included in the revised 2020 budget through the intervention of the Speaker, House of Representative and will be implemented as soon as the budget is assented to by the President.

On the Salary shortfall for 2014-2016, NARD said the Secretary to the Government of the federation has promised to intervene.

“Government has shown commitment to procure group life insurance for health workers.”

NARD said it also observed that COVID-19 inducement allowance has only been paid to Eleven Federal health institutions and most state governments are yet to