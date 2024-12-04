Resident doctors conduct free medicals, eye surgeries in Kwara community

As part of efforts targeted towards rendering free services to the humanity, the Association of Resident Doctors, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (ARD UITH), has taken free medical and eye surgery outreach to Model Primary Healthcare Centre along old Jeba road, Oke-Ose Ilorin, Kwara State.

Yusuf Muhammed Jamiu, Physician and Association’s President, stated that the free health care was aimed at giving back the little they have to the society and was part of the activities to mark the 41st Annual General Meeting/Sir Adebola Aderibigbe Scientific Conference.

He said that the Association targeted about 150 to 200 beneficiaries and acknowledged that people at the Community, including the elderly, middle age and children, turned out for the free medicals and eye surgeries.

While appreciating the members of the Association who have worked tirelessly to provide quality healthcare services to the patients despite the challenges confronting them, he equally lauded their partners and sponsors such as Ladim, Prime Health, Feolu, General Drugs Stores, Yusuf Ali Foundation, KAMWIRE among others who supported them.

Similarly, Shiru Mariam Motunrayo, Medical Expert and the Vice President of ARD UITH, noted that Resident Doctors provided free cataract surgeries for the first 20 people that were screened and diagnosed, adding that free medication for the patients which included anti-hypertensive, pain killing, anti-malaria, eye drugs and the rest, were conducted and given to the people free of charge.

Share