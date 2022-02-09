Radiography board shutdown 20 diagnostic centres in Nasarawa State

About 20 medical diagnosis centers illegally operating without registration have been shut down in Nasarawa State by the radiography registration board.

Ebere Onwugbuchu, head, monitoring and inspection of the Radiography Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN), made the disclosure at the end of a 2-day exercise to supervise medical diagnostic centres in the state.

Some of the closed centers included, Sandagi Medical Centre, Umma Ultrasound Diagnosis Centre in Lafia and Tamaiko Medical Centre in Doma Local Government Area among others.

According to him, the exercise was aimed at monitoring the activities of diagnostic centres to ensure strict adherence to the best standard of practice.

He noted that some of the centres were not registered while others employed personnel that were not qualified radiographers.

“The activities of quacks in the profession had led to wrong diagnosis and wrong treatment due to wrong diagnosis thereby causing health complications and even death.

“We cannot allow quacks to continue to operate freely and kill people for financial benefits,” he added.

He explained that a similar exercise is ongoing in other states of the federation to get rid of quackery in the profession of radiography.

He also urged medical facilities in the state to register with the board before they carry out scanning and other radiography activities.

Onwugbuchu who had earlier expressed determination to partner Nasarawa State Government toward ensuring that only professionals and certified radiographers are allowed to practice in the state.

Ahmed Yahaya, Nasarawa State commissioner for Health expressed gratitude to the board for the visit to the state.

The commissioner reiterated the readiness of Governor Sule’s administration to work with the federal government and other partners for better service delivery.

He therefore assigned a desk officer to be a linkman with the board to work out modalities of smooth partnership.