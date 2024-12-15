Public-private partnership key to tackling tuberculosis in Nigeria – FG

The Federal Government and stakeholders have stressed that public-private partnership was key to tackling Tuberculosis (TB) which kills hundreds of thousands of Nigerians yearly.

This call was made at the just concluded National Tuberculosis Conference 2024 with the theme ‘Public-Private Partnership and Integrated Service Delivery: Panacea to End TB in Nigeria.’

Muhammad Pate, coordinating minister of health and social, while delivering keynote address, noted that private sector has played an important role in tackling TB but urged them to do more.

The minister stressed that private sector engagement was critical, as they employ large numbers of workers in industries such as banking, oil and gas, cement production, and telecommunications.

“By integrating TB control into workplace health programs and expanding health insurance coverage, the private sector is playing a pivotal role in our fight against TB.

“I call on all stakeholders—governments, development partners, private sector actors, civil society, researchers, and academia—to unite in this fight. No single institution can tackle TB alone. We need a collaborative, multisectoral approach to ensure that every Nigerian has access to prevention, diagnosis, and treatment,” Pate urged.

Queen Ogbuji-Ladipo, Ag. Board Chair, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, speaking on the status of TB cases, informed that Nigeria recorded over 361,000 cases in 2023 which represents a 26percent increase in number of cases compared with 2022.

She attributed the increase to several challenges including significant funding gap, low awareness, limited access to healthcare, stigma, and weak collaboration between public and private sectors.

Ogbuji-Ladipo expressed concerns that Nigeria, despite achieving 24percent decline in TB incidence rates between 2015 and 2024, remains among the 30 high burden countries that account for 87percent of the world’s TB cases, including HIV resistant TB, and Drug-resistant TB.

“Significant progress is still needed to meet global targets for ending TB. While Nigeria has intensified efforts to improve TB detection, treatment and prevention, challenges persist,” she said.

She stated that among the reported cases, 9percent are children, highlighting the vulnerability of younger population to the disease.

Ogbuji-Ladipo, however, enthused that the conference will birth innovative ideas and effective strategies for addressing barriers to TB care, particularly among marginalised and vulnerable populations.

Walter Mulombo, WHO country representative for Nigeria, in his remarks also expressed concerns that TB remains a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, characterised by large number of undiagnosed and untreated cases and huge funding gaps (60percent gap in 2023).

“The dual burden of TB and HIV further complicates our response, while multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) continues to rise, requiring more complex and resource-intensive treatment strategies,” he said.

With just six years left to achieve the 2030 target to end the TB epidemic, Mulombo enphasised that urgent and bold actions are needed.

“We must prioritise inclusive strategies that address the needs of all population groups and ensure adequate funding. Strengthening primary healthcare and community-based TB care will be crucial in identifying and treating every TB case,” he stressed.

