Public Health Insights for Lagos Professionals

Chigozie’s day begins long before the sun rises. As a middle-level manager in a bustling Lagos firm, his alarm goes off at 4:30 AM. The next two hours are a blur: hurried morning prayers, a quick breakfast of bread and eggs, and a frantic dash through the infamous Lagos traffic to make it to the office by 8:00 am. He spends most of his day glued to his desk, stepping out only for a quick plate of amala at the nearby canteen. By the time he battles his way back home, it’s close to 9:00 PM, leaving just enough time to collapse into bed and repeat the cycle the next day.

At 45, Chigozie is starting to feel the effects of his relentless routine. Persistent headaches, nagging back pain, and a recent diagnosis of prediabetes has him concerned. His doctor warned him about his sedentary lifestyle and high stress levels, but Chigozie doesn’t know where to begin. His story is not unique, thousands of working-class Lagosians unknowingly sacrifice their health for productivity.

The Hidden Cost of the Lagos Hustle

Life in Lagos is fast-paced, with an emphasis on survival and success. For many, especially the working class, health takes a backseat to career ambitions and the daily grind. Public health experts have raised concerns about the rising cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity in Lagos, many of which are linked to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and chronic stress.

Stress is particularly insidious. The pressure to meet deadlines, cope with traffic-induced fatigue, and juggle family responsibilities leaves little room for self-care. Chigozie’s case is typical: exhaustion masquerading as diligence, with his health steadily declining.

Corporate Culture and Health: A Needed Shift

Employers in Lagos can play a crucial role in addressing these public health challenges. Companies that prioritise employee wellness often see higher productivity, reduced absenteeism, and a happier workforce. Some strategies that can make a difference include:

1. Flexible work arrangements: Offering flexible work hours, telecommuting options, or compressed workweeks can help employees manage their workload and reduce stress.

2. Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP): Providing access to counseling services, mental health resources, and employee assistance programmes can help employees cope with stress and personal challenges.

3. Wellness Initiatives: Organising wellness initiatives like fitness challenges, health talks, and nutrition workshops can encourage employees to prioritise their health.

4. Healthy Meal Options: Subsidised nutritious meals in office cafeterias can make healthier choices more accessible.

Taking Individual Responsibility

While systemic changes are essential, individuals like Chigozie can also take steps toward better health. Small adjustments can have a significant impact:

1. Mindful Eating: Practicing mindful eating by savoring each bite, eating slowly, and avoiding distractions can help reduce stress and improve digestion.

2. Micro-Exercises: Incorporating micro-exercises like stretching, jumping jacks, or yoga poses into daily routines can increase physical activity and reduce sedentary behaviour. For example: Walking during lunch breaks, taking the stairs, or setting aside 20 minutes for light exercise at home.

3. Digital Detox: Establishing a daily digital detox routine, where devices are turned off for a set period, can help reduce screen time, improve sleep, and increase productivity.

The Role of Community and Government

Lagos is a city of communities, and leveraging this network can amplify public health efforts. Neighbourhood associations can organise fitness clubs or health talks, while local governments can improve public spaces for exercise, such as parks and jogging tracks.

The state government has made commendable strides with initiatives like getting the primary health centers better equipped but more targeted interventions are needed for the working-class population. Subsidised health insurance schemes, for instance, could provide better access to preventive care.

Chigozie’s Turning Point

For Chigozie, a visit to his local health centre became a wake-up call. He learnt about the importance of regular health check-ups and simple lifestyle changes. Inspired, he joined a neighbourhood fitness group and began packing his own lunches. At work, he advocated for a wellness policy, resulting in quarterly health talks and team challenges like “Walk 10,000 Steps a Day.”

While the journey wasn’t easy, Chigozie began to feel the benefits leading to improved energy levels, better focus at work, and a more positive outlook on life. “I thought I didn’t have time for my health,” he says, “but now I realise, without my health, there’s no time for anything else.”

Public health in Lagos isn’t just about hospitals or medications; it’s about creating environments that empower individuals to prioritise their well-being. Employers, communities, and policymakers must collaborate to shift the narrative from reactive healthcare to preventive wellness.

Chigozie’s story is a testament to the power of small changes. By making conscious choices about their health, Lagosians can break free from the cycle of overwork and poor health, proving that it’s possible to thrive in the hustle and bustle of this vibrant city.

