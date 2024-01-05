Prostate cancer: Don to begin clinical trial with Vitamin D

Ademola Alabi, a professor in the Department of Surgery, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has said arrangements have been concluded for a multi-centre study in the country towards improving the outcome of prostate cancer cases, using Vitamin D supplements.

Alabi made this known in Ilorin while delivering the 250th inaugural lecture of the university entitled “That all may pee in peace.”

He explained that the study commenced in Mayo Clinic, Florida and six other sites, and will include Ilorin, in Nigeria.

The don, who said that he was designated as the national principal investigator in Nigeria, added that “insurance for participants and ethics approval have been obtained for the Ilorin study to commence.”

The expert, who teaches in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Health Sciences of the university, pointed out that “the study intends to look at the role of Vitamin D in prostate cancer patients’ immunity.

“We will investigate and see if Vitamin D supplements can help to improve immunity and outcomes in patients with prostate cancer.”

He said that the research was under the Transatlantic Prostate Cancer Consortium (CaPTC), which has conducted landmark research on the disease.

“We guided Nigerian pathologists in the preparation of Formalin Fixed Paraffin Embedded (FFPE) prostate specimens.

“This is with the outcome being that a good number of FFPE specimens from six Nigerian institutions will comply with international standards and be useable as biospecimens for various genetic studies,” he said.

He, therefore, suggested that the National Health Insurance policy should cover screening, evaluation, and treatment of prostate cancer and related ailments affecting all ages and gender.