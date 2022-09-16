Producers unveil advanced technologies to transform healthcare delivery

Producers and manufacturers of healthcare machines unveiled their latest advanced technologies to transform healthcare delivery in the west-Africa region at the Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference organised recently.

Among the technologies exhibited at the conference were state-of-the-art imaging & diagnostics, laboratory equipment, IT systems & solutions, healthcare infrastructure & assets, disposables & consumer goods, pharmaceuticals & supplements, and medical equipment & instruments, among many others.

“I think it is very important that these technologies needed to upgrade our health industry and provide international-standard healthcare are brought to our doorstep,” said Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Ogun state deputy governor in a statement.

“I welcome Medic West Africa as a platform for key stakeholders to explore what is needed for our facilities and learn more about the newest innovations in healthcare,” she said.

Read also:NSIA invests $100m to expand healthcare in three states, five medical centres

“Having had conversations with exhibitors present and receiving assurance from the manufacturers of their understanding of local context and needs, I am quite happy with what I have witnessed here at Medic West Africa,” she added.

Also speaking, Amogh Wadwalkar, Medic West Africa’s exhibition manager, expressed satisfaction of the conference’s growth, continuity of legacy, and impact.

“Ten years ago, Medic West Africa began as a platform to showcase the latest innovations in healthcare technology to industry players for the advancement of regional health infrastructures.”

“Now, it has grown to not only be a peerless exhibition platform but a place of discourse concerning topical issues challenging the healthcare industry.”

He notes that this year marks its 9th edition and continued mission as the premier healthcare trade event and the largest gathering of healthcare trade professionals in the region.

“We have welcomed thousands of visitors during the past three days to not only explore the newest healthcare technologies but also to build relationships for the sustainable growth of the sector. By inviting and connecting all parties in the health ecosystem, we have facilitated a platform to unearth solutions for the greatest challenges affecting the industry and our communities.”

Other technologies unveiled at the conference are; the revolutionary high-V MRI platform by Siemens Healthineers, and Magnetom Free.

Star, was one of the highlights of the event, astounding visitors as they explored its disruptive and innovative features, including its DryCool technology. As a virtually helium-free scanner with an ultra-compact footprint and a weight of 3 tons, it harnesses the power of the very latest digitalization technologies to truly improve lives.

Solenne Singer, Informa market’s group director for Healthcare, also conveyed the primary goal for Medic West Africa and its unique offerings for this edition.

“Our role at Informa Markets is to bring together manufacturers to meet with local buyers to aid in the sourcing of health equipment and solutions for their facilities and the people of Nigeria,” Singer said.

“We have expended a lot of effort so that the needs of exhibitors and visitors are fulfilled here at the event. This year, we unveiled a laboratory segment, Medlab, as the highlight of the show.”

“A distinguished exhibition showcasing innovative products across the medical laboratory industry, it sets the foundation for the introduction of quality diagnostics and care to Nigeria. For future editions, it will be a growing segment with the addition of a representative conference alongside the exhibition.”

The acclaimed event, the largest gathering of healthcare trade professionals in the region, provided not only an exceptional networking hub for manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical professionals, and regulators; but also a platform to drive the discourse on key challenges affecting Africa’s regional healthcare systems to unearth sustainable solutions.