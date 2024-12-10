Private sector commits $25m to tackle TB in Nigeria

The private sector in Nigeria has committed $25 million to support TB initiatives, including integrating TB control into workplace, health programmes and expanding health insurance coverage.

Muhammad Pate, coordinating minister of health and social welfare, announced this on Tuesday in Abuja at the ongoing National Tuberculosis (TB) conference convened by the Stop TB Partnership with the theme, ‘Public-private partnership and integrated service delivery: Panacea to end TB in Nigeria.’

Pate explained that the commitment followed the launch of the Private Sector TB initiative in July 2024, in collaboration with the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria which has mobilised resources to strengthen TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment efforts.

The minister said that private sector engagement was critical, as they employ large numbers of workers in industries such as banking, oil and gas, cement production, and telecommunications.

“By integrating TB control into workplace health programs and expanding health insurance coverage, the private sector is playing a pivotal role in our fight against TB.

“I call on all stakeholders—governments, development partners, private sector actors, civil society, researchers, and academia—to unite in this fight. No single institution can tackle TB alone. We need a collaborative, multisectoral approach to ensure that every Nigerian has access to prevention, diagnosis, and treatment” Pate urged.

Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady, speaking also, stressed that there is still much work to be done, and assured the commitment of the federal government, to achieving the global TB targets by 2035.

“To achieve this, we will require sustained investment, innovative strategies, and a renewed focus on breaking the barriers that prevent people from accessing the care and support that they desperately need.

“As the Global and National Stop TB Champion, I am committed to our collective fight against TB. I believe that the solution to ending TB lies in the strength of our partnerships both public and private, and in the integrated delivery of services that leave no one behind”, she said.

The wife of the president informed that the N2 billion she donated earlier in 2024 has been used judiciously to procure more TB diagnostics tools which will help to increase TB diagnosis and case finding.

