Poverty, high cost seen as main drivers of protein deficiency in Nigeria – Report

Poverty and high costs of protein-based foods have been identified as the major drivers of protein deficiency in the country, according to a recent 2020 Nigerian Protein Deficiency Report.

The report ‘Understanding Nigeria’s Protein Deficiency Status and Evaluating Campaign Activities’ which was conducted by Ipos Nigeria for Mediacraft Associates stated that protein deficiency is a major burden that requires continuous intervention to combat while reducing malnutrition crisis in the country.

The report stated that almost half of the country’s 200million people do not consume protein daily as against the recommended consumption requirement.

Unveiling the report during a recent Protein Challenge Webinar, Obaro Agalabri, service line lead – West Africa, Ipos Nigeria Limited stated that 40 percent of Nigerians which represent 82 million live below the poverty line of a dollar per day.

This he noted has largely affected protein consumption as the average cost of protein per meal is N80 and the average per three meals for a day is N240, thus making it unaffordable to poorer Nigerians.

“Poverty, high cost of protein foods, unemployment, and lack of awareness are the major cause of protein deficiency in Nigeria,” he said.

“Cost and household income levels remain a major deterrent to adequate protein intake in the country and this is more prevalent in the northern and eastern region,” he further said.

He stressed the need for deliberate efforts to drive down the cost of protein-rich foods in the country, thus making it more affordable to households to increase their daily intake.

Obaro stated that beans remain the most commonly consumed source of protein among households followed closely by fish and meat.

He said that the report had recommended that communication should be used to channel the importance of protein and to push out clear information regarding the required intake for optimum wellbeing, especially in the northern and eastern regions of the country.

Also, he called for collaborations between government agencies, donor organisation, and private investors to significantly drive awareness and increase production.

According to the report, the average protein per capita consumption daily intake in Africa’s most populous country is 45.4 g and the global average is 64g while the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) recommended minimum per day of protein consumption is 53.8g.

Speaking also, Beatrice Chinyem Oganah-Ikujenyo, a lecturer at the Department of Home Economics, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education in a presentation on ‘Exploring the Issues Behind Protein Deficiency in Nigeria’ said that socio-economic, cultural, and political factors are the main reasons behind the inadequate intake of protein in the country.

“Core issues facing the alleviation of protein deficiency are poor knowledge of food and feeding habits, poverty, high cost of animal protein and cultural and superstitions, where children are rarely given meat and fish,” she explained.

She identified sustained nutrition education on the importance of protein in ensuring health and wellbeing through nationwide radio jingles, TV adverts/skits, social media campaigns, market/church/mosques association discussions as a short-term solution to the challenge of protein deficiency.

She highlighted that children need more protein intake than adults.

For long-term solutions to the country’s protein deficiency challenge, she urged the government to remove nutrition from the health ministry and create it as a separate ministry of its own.

She also called on the government to make nutrition a subject that should be taught from cradle to the university as a general course.