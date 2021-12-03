Pharmacists are pivotal in managing pandemics – Experts

Experts in the country’s healthcare industry have reiterated the role of pharmacists in effectively combating pandemics through a multilevel engagement.

Olayinka Subair, country manager and Cluster Lead West Africa in his keynote speech during the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Lagos State branch’s 2021 Scientific Week, where he also received an award as Icon of Pharmacy stressed the need to effectively engage pharmacists in the management and containment of pandemics.

Subair stated that the need for the engagement of pharmacists to effectively manage the prevention of infection by controlling its spread is very relevant in providing drug information for healthcare professionals, giving reliable information for preventing, detecting, treating and managing disease in a pandemic.

“The enormity of responsibility as pharmacists providing care to patients. Improving pandemic preparedness and management by Pharmacists being the first point of contact with patients in our society is very important as we use communication to tackle misinformation and disinformation while sustaining public trust.

“There is a need to actively reject misinformation pertaining to medications in any future public health crisis as we collaborate for vaccination advocacy, management of vaccine supply chain, dispensing, administration of vaccine and counselling on vaccination status without losing focus on the patients,” he said.

Gbolagade Iyiola, chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Lagos State branch stated that the need to create awareness on the role of pharmacists in healthcare services and to recognize the noble contribution of pharmacists was the major reason behind the awards recognition.

According to him, the theme of this year, ‘Combating Pandemics – Multilevel Engagement of Pharmacists in Nigeria’ is apt and timely considering the current global challenges.

“Pharm. Yinka Subair (FPSN) has proven that he is equal to the task with this in-depth exposition on the discussion,” he said.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria is a body established to maintain a high standard of professional ethics and discipline among its members as it promotes and maintains a high standard of Pharmaceutical education in Nigeria.

The 2021 Scientific Week is a weeklong event that culminates into World Pharmacy Day on September 25.