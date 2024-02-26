Oyo distributes veterinary drugs to 33 LGAs, plans reduction in zoonotic disease

The Oyo State Government has distributed drugs to veterinary hospitals/clinics in the state, for easy access by end users at a subsidised rate.

The distribution done in collaboration with the federal government is part of efforts at reducing zoonotic disease as about 68 percent of human diseases were contracted from animals.

Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development at the distribution of the drugs in Ibadan, said the move was continued efforts at preventing animal-human diseases.

While saying that the gesture would enable livestock farmers in the state and pet (dog) owners to have access to veterinary drugs at a subsidised rate added that this would enhance the production of disease-free animals, boost food security in the state and Nigeria at large.

He revealed that it is the responsibility of the government to put in place mechanisms to ensure safe food for human consumption.

He, therefore, urged the general public, most especially livestock farmers to patronise veterinary hospitals/clinics in their local government areas or zones to administer their animals at subsidised rates.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Christianah Abioye enjoined the veterinary officers to be dutiful and ensure the drugs are available and accessible to the end-users at the subsidised rate.