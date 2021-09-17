Ogun disinfects areas with cholera outbreaks, assures safety

As part of efforts at stopping the spread of cholera in the state, the Ogun state government has decontaminated affected areas with an assurance that bacteria-disease causing severe diarrhea and dehydration will be curtailed.

Ola Oresanya, the special adviser to the Governor on Environment, gave the assurance while supervising the decontamination of the Ago-Afoju area in Sabo, Abeokuta.

Oresanya who said the exercise is going on simultaneously in Magboro in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area where the first index case was discovered said the state government took the decision to decontaminate Ago-Afoju, Sabo in Abeokuta, and Magboro in Obafemi Owode Local Government to eliminate the potency of fomites and pathogens shed by infected individuals in their immediate households and communities from infecting others.

He said although the disease was imported to the state from other states of the federation, the state government has risen up to the challenges through the Ministries of Health, Environment, and other Federal and International Health Agencies domiciled in the state.

While advising residents of the affected areas especially those at Ago-Afoju in Sabo, Abeokuta to improve on their sanitation, Oresanya said they should avoid open defecation and dirty environment that can aid the spread of Cholera adding that the state government will continue to monitor the situations in those communities and enforce compliance with its sanitation and environmental laws when necessary.

Responding, Ibrahim Hassan Hassan, the Seriki Hausa of Egbaland, apprecaited the state government for its quick response in curbing the disease from spreading in the two affected areas mostly habited by his kinsmen and assured of improved personal, public, and environmental hygiene in the two communities.