Nursing Council of Nigeria Calls for Establishment of Health Colleges in Rural Communities 

“Many people travel abroad to get health services and when you look at those health facilities they run to in those countries, you will discover that it is Nigerians that are manning those hospitals and performing miracles there. So, why can’t we establish these hospitals here in Nigeria to provide health services for the people”,

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Chinedu Ogah who is a visitor to the school while addressing the delegation expressed his willingness to ensure a smooth take-off of the accredited programs at full with strict adherence to the guidelines stipulated by the Council.He said the establishment of the College of Medicine Science would reduce unemployment in society and create access to healthcare services.