NTD campaign meant to eradicate ravaging diseases

The Ondo State commissioner for health, Banji Ajaka, says that intensifying campaign against Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) is meant to reduce poverty and poverty diseases in the society.

Ajaka stated this while addressing journalists on the importance of NTD Day to society on Sunday in Akure.

He explained that the NTD diseases were called neglected because little or no attention are paid to them compared to other diseases like Lassa fever, malaria, HIV, COVID-19.

“Yet, they wreak havoc by rendering victims incapacitated,” he said.

According to him, those affected with diseases like elephantiasis, onchocerciasis, schistosomiasis lymphatic filariasis, helminth can no longer work to earn a living, thus subjecting them to live in abject poverty.

He noted that health workers were doing similar sensitisations simultaneously in other local government areas of the state on the negative impact of such diseases.

In his remark, Francis Akanbiemu, the permanent secretary of Ondo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said the diseases could cause permanent disability in their victims. He advised residents to report any strange occurrence in their body system to health facilities.

Akanbiemu said that drugs were available at the health facilities across the state and they were usually given to people free of charge once a year to treat NTD related diseases.

He advised residents of the state to engage in environmental hygiene, avoid stagnant water, drink potable water, or get their water treated before use.

Paulinus Omode, the director of medical services of the agency, said the campaign was to sensitise the people on how to prevent contracting the diseases.

He admonished the residents of the state to be conscious of their health situations and visit health facilities for adequate health care.

Similarly, Chidi Uche, the assistant programme officer of the Mission To Help The Helpless (MITOSATH), one of the supporting partners, said the NTD day was being commemorated yearly to end NTD in our society.

The theme for the 2022 campaign is “Achieving health equity to end the neglected poverty-related diseases.”

During the campaign, handbills and posters were distributed the major streets and markets within Akure township.

Representatives of MITOSATH, WHO, UNICEF and other partners attended the campaign.

Every January 30 is used annually to commemorate NTD globally and the day is to sensitise the people on, the prevention, nature, effects, treatment and eradication of the diseases.