NMA asks Gov Abiodun to lockdown Ogun state against spread of Coronavirus 

As deadly Coronavirus rages on, becoming daily occurrence in Nigeria with increasing number of patients, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ogun State Branch on Thursday asked Governor Dapo Abiodun to lockdown the state for at least two weeks.

Ismail Lawal, Chairman of the Association in the State, who addressed journalists at the NMA House in Abeokuta, declared that lockdown would allow the government and health officials an ample opportunity to track down some undetected cases in the state as Ogun state is the closest state to Lagos which is now becoming an epicentre of COVID-19 in the country.

Lawal said that the number of Coronavirus patients and the contacts so far identified in the state “are just infraction of cases” lurking around in the state and insisted that lockdown at the point is imperative in view of the emergency in the health sector, saying “lockdown advantage outweighs the disadvantage.”

He said, “There should be total lockdown of the state with enforcement for two weeks. NMA is aware of the enormous economic impact and burden this will have on the citizens. This is also important to reduce further transmission of the virus, effective management of limited resources and quick identification of the infected cases with their contacts.

“The government should work out modalities to work with the Private hospitals as this is usually the first point of call for many people especially the well to do. The Government should ensure to carry along all stakeholders in the healthcare system in whatever activities and policy for us to be on the same page,” he said.

The NMA Chairman, who asked the State government to brace up in the provision of medical equipment like ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in order to combat cases as NMA had trained

6,000 teachers as part of moves to take COVID – 19 campaign to the grassroots.

Meanwhile, in view of COVID-19 cases and outcry from Ogun residents asking Dapo Abiodun’s government to quickly fix 250-bed hospital started by former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun state has begun talks with the Contractors of the project for possibly quick fixing of the ongoing project but said government had not agreed with Contractors due to “heavy price variation.”

Speaking on popular WhatsApp page in the State – Rockcity Parliament – on Thursday when some people expressed fear over the already fixed medical equipment such as ventilators and other ICU equipment, Remmy Hassan, Special Adviser on Public Communications to Governor Abiodun, said although the hospital project is not completed yet, the present administration would complete it soon.

Hassa, who sent some pictures of ongoing hospital project to social media platform, said, “The message to the above pictures are is simply that the project is not completed yet and was only inspected by Mr President (Muhammadu Buhari in May, 2019).

“Besides, the Contractor said he needs 5 months of night and day job to finish the job. Even as he is asking for very heavy variation. The Project Review Committee recently submitted an interim report on some of the ongoing projects. The interim report includes the uncompleted hospital. This report will be deliberated at the next EXCO (State Executive Council Meeting) on the way forward. Abandonment is not and will never be an option.