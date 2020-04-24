Like Ameyo Adadevoh, the patriotic Nigerian physician who was famous for curbing a wider spread of Ebola virus outbreak in Nigeria in 2014 by discovering and placing the patient, Patrick Sawyer, in quarantine at a hospital in Lagos despite pressures from the Liberian Government then, another nationalistic Nigerian medic, Amarachukwu Karen Allison, an Imo-born graduate of Medicine and Surgery from University of Port Harcourt is on the path of greatness as she discovered the first Italian index case of Coronavirus right there at Ewekoro Lafarge Africa’s Plant Clinic in Ogun State, Nigeria, on the 27th February, 2020 which marked the beginning of novel COVID-19 in the country.

Recently, Lafarge Africa media team took up young Dr Amarachukwu in expository, online interview on the discovery of the index case of COVID-19 in Nigeria and what Nigerians need to do contain and exterminate the deadly virus. She has continuously receiving avalanche of accolades from Nigerians; first from Ogun State Government that hosts cement plant where the first index case was recorded, Nigeria’s Government as well as local and international partners that are too numerous to mention.

Although, the media chat was conducted online by the media team from Lafarge Africa PLC, a member of LafargeHolcim, RAZAQ AYINLA, Southwest Bureau Chief, monitored and reported the interview here. Excerpts:

A lot of people out there want to know more about you. Can you tell us more about Dr. Amarachukwu Allison, where are you from? Where did you school and how long have you been in practice?

In addition to being a Medical doctor, I am also a fitness enthusiast and an entrepreneur. I’m from Imo state. I graduated from the University of Port Harcourt in 2013. I have been practicing medicine for almost 7 years now.

The last couple of weeks must have been overwhelming for you. How has it felt receiving appreciation messages from Nigerians across the World?

Yes, you are very correct. What started as a normal day at the (Lafarge Africa) clinic turned out to be an important day in my career, the identification of the first case of Coronavirus disease in Nigeria. Thanks to the clear protocols in place at the clinic, we knew exactly what to do and worked closely with the public authorities.

Following the confirmation of the case, myself and my colleagues were quarantined for 14 days. It was a challenging experience, but I turned it into an opportunity to self-develop as much as possible through online courses. The support I received from my family and my employer, International SOS, contributed to my wellbeing. My teammates and I came out of quarantine in good health and the patient had also recovered. After the quarantine, I didn’t expect to be acknowledged by the Ogun State Government for doing my job, it was very humbling. I take this opportunity to thank all those who sent me so many support messages.

Can you tell us what raised your suspicion about the patient’s condition when you encountered him?

Being a medical doctor, I had been following the evolution of what was then still the Coronavirus disease outbreak and now categorized as a pandemic. My organization, International SOS has also provided us training and up to date information on the virus. Therefore, considering the symptoms and the travel history of the patient I followed established protocols and escalated the case to my superiors as a potential COVID-19 case.

Can you give us some insight into your frame of mind and how you felt at the time you thought of escalating to the Government?

I was very concerned about my provisional diagnosis because the patient’s symptoms didn’t fully meet the case definition and he had no known exposure to COVID-19. However because of his recent travel history, It seemed prudent to maintain a high index of suspicion. He had traveled from a country that had already reported multiple COVID-19 cases. The protocols we have implemented for a suspected case are extremely robust so it was easy to have this escalated to make sure that all precautionary measures were taken as soon as possible. I was glad to be able to support the patient and help to protect the other employees and wider community.

In a bid to educate people reading this, what steps did you take immediately you suspected he had Coronavirus? How were you able to protect yourself and others?

Like I earlier mentioned, we followed our protocols for a suspected case, I offered him a mask, I increased the distance between us to a safe distance, washed my hands for about 40 seconds and wore my personal protective equipment (PPE) and then I escalated and informed my teammates. We then decontaminated the clinic. The protocol has worked as none of the clinic staff got infected while providing care to this patient and transporting him to the government facilities.

The current pandemic is new to everyone and a lot of people don’t know what to do. What tips do you have for people reading this to protect themselves and their loved ones from the spread of coronavirus?

I would implore everyone to please follow all the outlined preventive measures. That is wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water using the proper technique or use an alcohol-based sanitizer. Cough/sneeze into the flex of your elbow or tissue, discard properly and wash your hands. Do not touch your face, particularly your eyes, nose or mouth to prevent the virus from entering your system. Practice social distancing, stand at least 1.5 meters from people, avoid crowded places. If you feel unwell, stay home and inform your local health authorities.

Coincidentally, it’s Women’s month. Can you tell us how you’ve been able to succeed as a woman in your field? Also, what advice do you have other women who are starting out their careers in the medical field?

I have never been one to let being a woman deter me from setting goals and striving to achieve them. I believe wholly that every failed attempt brings me closer to my set goal.

That said, my advice to women starting out in the medical field would be ‘Do not entertain the thought that you deserve less for being a woman. Know that you would also rise by lifting others, and there is strength and dignity in asking for help’.

Is there any message you would like to pass to Nigerians during this time?

This is a very critical time for Nigeria. I would like to impress on us all the need and importance to strictly adhere to all outlined precautionary measures that have been put in place by the local health authorities and the World Health Organisation. We need to join the global effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic. To my fellow health workers, we are at the frontline and let us do all the best that we can to defend our nation in this fight against COVID-19, but always remember ‘Safety First!’.

My special prayers to the health workers all around the world who have paid the supreme sacrifice and to all the families who have lost loved ones.

Finally to all our unsung heroes, Thank you.