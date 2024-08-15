Nigeria intensifies Mpox surveillance at border entry points

Nigeria has ramped up its monitoring and screening procedures at all border entry points in response to the growing threat of Mpox, Clade 1, a highly contagious and deadly strain of the Monkeypox virus.

The move, announced by Muhammad Pate, coordinating minister of health and social welfare, comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Mpox a Global Health Emergency, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated international efforts to contain the outbreak.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Nigeria Ports Health Services have been strengthening the country’s defenses even before the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) classified Mpox as a public health emergency.

The Clade 1 strain of Mpox has been particularly devastating, with previous outbreaks resulting in fatalities in up to 10 percent of those infected. Pate emphasised that Nigeria is deploying similar measures to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic to tackle and mitigate the impact of this outbreak.

As part of the new measures, all travelers to Nigeria are now required to complete an online health declaration form before their departure. This initiative is accompanied by the activation of infectious disease centers across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, ensuring a robust nationwide response.

Pate also urged the public to adhere to preventive measures such as maintaining good hygiene, frequent hand washing with soap and water, or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, particularly after contact with an infected person or animal.

Mpox is primarily transmitted through close contact, including sexual activity, skin-to-skin contact, and close-range interactions such as talking or breathing near another person.

The virus causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, and while it can be fatal, with approximately 4 percent of cases resulting in death, outbreaks can be prevented and controlled through vaccination. However, vaccines are typically reserved for those at higher risk or individuals who have been in close contact with an infected person.