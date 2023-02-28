NGO launches campaign to tackle nutrition insecurity in protein consumption

The right to protein aims to foster behavioral change among individuals by tackling nutrition insecurity in areas where protein consumption is significantly lower, however, spreading nutritional awareness about the need for adequate protein consumption and the recommended daily intake will better nutrition and improved public health.

Access to adequate nutrition, including protein, is a human right. Ahead of the annual Protein Day to be observed on February 27, even as a non-governmental organisation, United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC), has launched the ‘Right to Protein campaign’, with this year’s theme ‘Easy Access to Protein for All’ targeted at advocating for access to protein-rich food sources in Nigeria.

Michael David, the country representative of, the United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC) in Nigeria & Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) recommended minimum per capita daily protein intake is 53.8g, with global daily intake at 64g.

However, 45 percent of Nigerians are protein deficient in Nigeria as they lack access to sufficient protein and thus do not consume the daily recommended grammage. The daily protein intake is 45.4g against 53.8g, the Nigerian Protein Deficiency Report 2020 showed.

“Additionally, to bridge the nutrition and affordability gap, especially in a country like Nigeria, it is important that we initiate conversations around easy access to protein for all. Right to Protein is a behavioral change among individuals, in motion to begin an actualisation change at a national level, by spreading nutritional awareness about the need for adequate protein consumption.”

According to the country representative, with this year’s theme for Protein Day, ‘Right To Protein’ is working to bring together individuals and institutions who can help drive protein awareness, debunk myths and misconceptions about protein food sources, and establish its importance as a critical macro-nutrient for the nutritional wellbeing of people.

As a stakeholder, we firmly believe that we all have a role to play in ensuring that citizens are more cognizant of their individual protein requirements and the many protein food sources available.

“We remain passionate about healthy and productive living hence our desire to be part of this awareness drive about the importance of protein to sound health and productive living while also promoting access to quality protein sources for Nigerians.”

The Right to Protein initiative is a response to the growing concern over the lack of protein in the diets of many Nigerians, particularly those in rural areas and in underserved communities across the country.

Protein remains an essential nutrient that is required in the human body to build and repair tissues, support immune function, and maintain overall health.

It is expected that the Right to Protein initiative will help to address this issue by providing education about the benefits of protein, promoting the inclusion of protein-rich foods in public feeding programmes, and advocating for policies that support increased access to protein sources for all.

The initiative will also explore ways to bridge the knowledge gap through various engagement activities and resources as well as partnerships with the country’s top professionals and stakeholders such as nutritionists, chefs, food enthusiasts, influencers, and policymakers to help drive conversations about protein and its importance.