NDDC frowns as 40 Nigerian women die daily of breast cancer

Breast cancer is increasingly becoming a threat to women especially in Nigeria. Now, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which just got a new chief executive resolved to give the cancer a fight.

The commission has thus stressed the need to create awareness to help in the prevention and early detection of breast cancer in the country, especially for men and women in the workplace.

Speaking during a one-day sensitisation programme at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Acting Managing Director, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, said that the Commission organises workplace wellness programmes every year.

The NDDC boss, who was represented by a director in health and social services directorate, George Uzonwanne, urged the staff to imbibe healthy personal habits to reduce the risk of breast cancer in the country.

He cautioned against unhealthy habits which increase the risk. He encouraged staff to eat organic foods as much as possible, as well as exercise regularly.

He advised women ageing women to go for breast cancer screening.

In her presentation at the seminar, a professor and consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Rosemary Ogu, emphasised on lifestyle modification as a way of preventing breast cancer.

She noted: “Everyone is involved in the awareness and prevention campaign because breast cancer occurs in both male and female gender. Regular personal check is key for prevention.”

The professor said that breast and cervical cancers were the number one killer of women worldwide, noting: “One out of eight women will have breast cancer in their lifetime. On the average, every two minutes, one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Around the world, one woman dies of breast cancer every 13 minutes. Forty Nigerian women die daily from breast cancer.”

She advised NDDC staff to become intentional about following a reduced fat and carbohydrate diet, adding that people should avoid sedentary lifestyle and reduce alcohol intake.