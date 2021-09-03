NAFDAC recommits to its mandate, begins sensitisation in Edo

As part of efforts to safeguard public health, the authorities of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has said it would do everything possible to rid the country of the menace of falsified medical products, unwholesome food and many other substandard products.

Mojisola Adeyeye, director-general of NAFDAC, gave the assurance at the flag-off of the agency’s sensitisation campaigns on Thursday in Benin City.

Adeyeye, represented by Umar Musa, director, narcotics and controlled substances, NAFDAC, opined that Nigeria has a preponderant share of the global problem of fake medical products and unwholesome food.

The NAFDAC DG, who said the advent of COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the problem with the challenges posed by substandard and falsified Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), noted that the campaign would go a long way to addressing the growing public health challenges.

According to her, the key objective of this sensitization programme is to intensify and expand the scope of the agency’s communication strategies in order to reach the vulnerable communities especially at the grassroots.

“Public awareness campaign is one of the veritable regulatory mechanisms put in place by NAFDAC to promote and protect the health of our people. A well informed, sensitized and educated citizenry is the bedrock of effective regulation.

“This is why today’s event is another major milestone in our bid to protect Nigerians against the deleterious effects of unwholesome food, falsified medical products, harmful cosmetics, poor water and other substandard regulated products,” Adeyeye said.

She listed buying medicines from hawkers, abuse of codeine and self-medication, especially among youths, usage of kerosene tanker to load groundnut oil, dangerous practice of using potassium bromate to bake bread as some of the public health challenges that would be addressed by the campaign themes.

“The campaign themes are multifaceted with clear, concise, informative and educative messages aimed at arousing the awareness and consciousness of the general public about the various infractions that impact negatively on our healthcare delivery system,” she added.