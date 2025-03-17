Mobihealth International and Airtel have entered into partnership to offer affordable digital healthcare to Africans.

The telehealth initiative will allow users to connect with licensed doctors and healthcare professionals via video consultations.

Under the partnership, Airtel subscribers across Africa can now access quality healthcare via the Mobihealth’s telehealth app that goes live on the Airtel network.

Airtel subscribers can also have access to remote medical consultations, electronic prescriptions, diagnostic services, and access to genuine medications.

Funmi Adewara, founder/CEO, Mobihealth International, said the partnership with Airtel is geared towards bridging healthcare gap by leveraging telemedicine technology.

“Airtel’s vast network and connectivity infrastructure will enable seamless access to Mobihealth’s 24/7 telemedicine services,” she said.

According to Adewara, the partnership will allow people to consult with licensed doctors, receive prescriptions, and get referrals from the comfort of their homes. “Whether in bustling cities or remote rural communities.”

Femi Osinaja, chief operating officer, Airtel Nigeria, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to digital healthcare access.

“Airtel has always been at the forefront of providing innovative solutions that improve the lives of Nigerians,” Osinaja said.

According to him, partnering with Mobihealth aligns with the Telco’s vision of bridging the healthcare gap through digital transformation. “Now, our customers can prioritize their health without barriers.”

Osinaja said that the benefits to subscribers includes 24/7 access to doctor globally with affordable subscription plans from N5000 per year.

He said that the rollout reaffirm Airtel and Mobihealth commitment to leveraging digital technology to bridge healthcare gaps and improve health outcomes across Africa.

“There is also access to secure medical records, prescriptions, and follow-ups, integration with Mobihealth’s solar-powered, satellite-connected telehealth clinics.”

