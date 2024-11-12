Mega Lifesciences: Tech-powered App deployed to help Nigerians tackle diabetes

L-R: Ibukun Adetuyi, Head- Digital Marketing Mega Lifesciences Nigeria; Binu Joy, CEO Health @Home, Digital Division, Mega Lifesciences Global; Amit Raghuvanshy, Business Head, Chronic Care Division, Mega Lifesciences Nigeria;, Ijeoma Ireigwe, Product Manager- Diabetes, Mega Lifesciences Nigeria recently in Lagos

Diabetes has reached epidemic proportions globally, and Nigeria is facing a serious crisis, with over 11 million citizens living with the disease. The Nigerian healthcare landscape is challenged by limited access to medical care, rising treatment costs, and a lack of comprehensive diabetes education, leaving many patients struggling. The cost of managing diabetes has skyrocketed, with insulin prices surging from N3,500 in 2022 to an overwhelming N26,000 in 2024. Along with glucometers at N30,000 and test strips at N15,000, diabetic patients now spend more than N150,000 monthly on treatment, creating an unsustainable burden for many.

In response to these mounting challenges, Mega Lifesciences, a foremost pharmaceutical brand, has launched the WeCare Diabetes App, a revolutionary digital tool designed to transform diabetes management across Nigeria. This first-of-its-kind mobile app offers real-time support and guidance, empowering people living with diabetes to take control of their health by providing them with tools to monitor and manage their condition more effectively.

The WeCare Diabetes App was officially launched during the 45th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Endocrine and Metabolism Society of Nigeria (EMSON) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, according to statment. This year’s conference, themed Diabetes & Technology, brought together healthcare professionals, endocrinologists, and stakeholders to explore how digital health tools can transform the management of metabolic disorders like diabetes. The event witnessed partnerships with major pharmaceutical players and Mega Lifesciences joined in to showcase its proactive approach to leveraging technology to combat the diabetes crisis in Nigeria.

Maneesh Mehra, Managing Director of Mega Lifesciences Nigeria, in the statement expressed his enthusiasm for the role of technology in healthcare. “Technology is reshaping every part of our lives—from fitness to time management—and now, it’s time to integrate it into healthcare to improve the lives of people living with chronic conditions like diabetes,” he said. “With the WeCare Diabetes App, we are offering hope and the ability for diabetes patients to live long, fulfilling lives through proper care and management.”

The WeCare Diabetes App offers several features aimed at simplifying diabetes management for both patients and healthcare providers. Patients can log daily blood glucose readings and track trends over time, enabling them to better understand how their habits and lifestyle choices impact their health. The app also provides personalised health coaching, offering real-time feedback and guidance from certified health professionals, ensuring that patients have the expert advice they need at their fingertips.

Amit Singh Raguvanshy, Business Head for the Chronic Care Division at Mega Lifesciences, explained that the app enhances patient-doctor communication. “The WeCare Diabetes App facilitates seamless communication between patients and healthcare providers, making it easier to monitor a patient’s progress remotely and adjust treatment plans as needed. It improves the overall healthcare experience for both patients and doctors.”

One standout feature of the app is its ability to store and maintain a complete digital record of a patient’s medical history, lab results, and prescriptions, which can be easily shared with healthcare providers. This functionality streamlines the patient-doctor interaction, enabling more personalised and informed treatment decisions. Pharm. Ibukun Adetuyi, Head of Digital Marketing at Mega Lifesciences, emphasised that the app not only improves diabetes education but empowers patients to manage their health. “With proper education and lifestyle changes, we can reduce the number of people affected by diabetes in Nigeria. The WeCare Diabetes App encourages patients and their families to participate actively in managing diabetes.”

Binu Joy, CEO of Health@Home, the digital division of Mega Lifesciences, stressed the significance of personalised care enabled by digital platforms. “Our focus with the WeCare Diabetes App is to create a platform that offers personalised, data-driven care for every patient. This tool bridges the gap in care by offering real-time monitoring and seamless data sharing between patients and healthcare professionals, especially in remote areas where access is limited,” Dr. Joy said.

At the EMSON conference, Michael Olamoyegun, Consultant Endocrinologist at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, highlighted the app’s potential for improving care for people with diabetes in remote areas. “Many people living with diabetes in rural areas have limited access to medical care. The WeCare Diabetes App helps bridge this gap by providing remote monitoring and real-time guidance, ensuring that patients are not left behind,” he said. Prof. Olamoyegun also noted the app’s ability to support caregivers, stating, “Family members often play a crucial role in managing diabetes, and the app gives them the tools and knowledge to support their loved ones effectively, strengthening the collaboration between patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.”

The launch of the WeCare Diabetes App aligns with Mega Lifesciences’ broader mission under its Good Health By Yourself Initiative, which empowers individuals to take charge of their health through education and self-care. The app represents a major advancement in the fight against diabetes in Nigeria, providing a modern, tech-driven solution to help patients manage their condition independently and confidently.

As diabetes rates continue to rise in Nigeria, the WeCare Diabetes App serves as a lifeline, bridging gaps between patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers. Through this innovative tool, Mega Lifesciences is at the forefront of addressing Nigeria’s diabetes crisis and empowering individuals to take control of their health and well-being.

