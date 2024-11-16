Medplus wins ‘Most Sustainable Retail Company’ award

Medplus Pharmacy has been named the ‘Most Sustainable Retail Organisation’ at the Africa Retail Congress and Awards.

The award for sustainability and responsible business practices goes to companies that hinge operations sustainability practices, positively impacting society and the planet.

The awards programme is a strategic alliance between Lagos Business School (LBS), renowned for its commitment to developing responsible leaders to inspire Africa’s growth, and Nairametrics, a financial news platform.

Uchenna Uzo, academic director of the Africa Retail Academy, stated that the programme aims to recognise social and business contributions of retail organisations in Africa, in an official statement provided to BusinessDay.

Joke Bakare, managing director and chief executive of Medplus Limited, lauding the recognition said it’s a testament to the effort of the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) integration commitment to sustainable development in Nigeria.

“Medplus is more than just a business,” she stated.

“We focus on sustainability strategies that enable us to leverage our resources, people, and network to impact society and the environment positively. With more than 134 Medplus stores in Nigeria, communities can conveniently access the healthcare products and services they need. We are grateful for this recognition and dedicate the award to our customers.”

Bakare further explained that the retail industry faces challenges of responsible sourcing, climate change, counterfeit products, social responsibility, and other ESG issues.

