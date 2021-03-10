Medbury deploys tech to ease covid-19 testing for individuals, corporates

Medbury Medical Services, an accredited Coronavirus Disease testing centre and a notable member of the Lagos State Laboratory Consortium has deployed technology to ease testing for its clients.

This is flowing the opening of testing centres at Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja; Lekki Phase 1, and the latest for Medbury is the use of the Google Playstore, which will be operational soon.

Efective February 24, 2021, COVID-19 testing began at the new facility and residents that visited reportedly enjoyed the service at the facility, as clients can walk in or drive through and get tested within 15 minutes.

As characteristic of Medbury in delivering excellence, the new centre is clean, well-organised with well-trained staff and sample collectors, to ensure extremely fast service with nil waiting time.

“We will continue to improve our services with the use of feedback from our clients and technology to deliver superb customer experience for our clients. This will also encourage more people to test and bridge the current gap in the population of Nigerians that have tested for COVID-19,” said the managing director of Medbury Medicals, Dr. Itunu Akinware.

Results of tests taken at Medbury are delivered next day via e-mail, though clients are advised to plan for results within 48 hours.

In June 2020, Lagos State accredited seven private laboratories to boost its testing capacity and three private hospitals for case management.

Facilities accredited alongside Medbury included Total Medical Services, Synlab, 54gene, Biologix Medical Services, 02 Medical Services and Clina Lancent Laboratory.

For travellers, results from Medbury can be confirmed on the verification platform designed by Medbury to curb spread and use of fake test results. This is being used by airlines, embassies and other stakeholders to authenticate results taken at all Medbury.

This effort has drastically reduced the incidence of fake COVID-19 test results, as all results by Medbury can be easily confirmed on the Medbury website or through the Medbury lab App that can be downloaded on Google Playstore in the coming days.