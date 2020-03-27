Many viruses don’t have cure, but preventable – Akabe

Emmanuel Akabe, Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, who is a medical practitioner by profession, has said that many viruses do not have a cure, but that they could be prevented if the people heed to medical advice.

He said in Lafia that, “I am calling on the people of the state and beyond to know that many viruses do not have cure, but they could be prevented by heeding the advice of medical practitioners.

“The main preventive measures are to wash hands, use sanitiser or spirit on the hand, cover the face with a hygienic mask, avoid close contact with people, avoid crowded places and ensure personal and environmental hygiene always.” He said.

Akabe who was announced as the Chairman of COVID 19 State Committee to monitor and stem the effect on the virus from spreading, said this is a huge burden on him, but his experience as former Commissioner for Health during the Lassa and Ebola fevers epidemic, he would ensure that he sensitize the people, give medical care to all patients to curtail the pandemic.

The Medical Doctor however advice the people not to panic as no case of Corona Virus has been detected in the state.

He said the synergy between the state and Federal Medical Center, Keffi is good in all sectors especially with a pandemic like Corona Virus.