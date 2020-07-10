Males have higher prevalence rate of COVID-19 infection than females – Expert

Darlington Obaseki, chief medical director, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), said Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is more common in males than females.

Obaseki made the remarks at a virtual town hall meeting organised by the management of the teaching hospital (UBTH) with the theme, “COVID-19 in UBTH: A UBTH staff”, and monitored by BusinessDay in Benin City.

The Chief Medical Doctor, however, noted that the percentage of the deaths recorded fall within the age of 60 years and above. He urged residents to practice good hygiene and adhere to the physical distancing measure.

Read also: COVID-19 exposes flaws in Nigeria’s dependence on rain fed agriculture

While advising frontline workers to make proper use of Personal Protective Equipment, he posited that early appearance at the isolation or treatment centers increases the rate of recovery and discharges.

Other speakers at the webinar are the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu who was represented by Tochi Okwor; Chairman of UBTH Board of Management, Bashorun Adedoja; Edo State World Health Organisation (WHO) representative, Faith Ireye; IPC link for Edo State government and UBTH, Uzor Okonma among others. The event afforded the hospital’s management opportunity to share experience with critical stakeholders involved in the management of COVID-19 in Edo state and beyond.