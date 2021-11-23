Malaria: Why we’re distributing 3.3m mosquitoes nets to residents – ODSG

The Ondo State Government, on Tuesday stated that no fewer than 3.3 million insecticide-treated mosquitoes nets would be distributed to the residents across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to curb the malaria scourge in the state.

According to the government, the purpose of distributing the nets was as part of the Akeredolu’s led administration efforts to stem the scourge of malaria fever in the state.

Folukemi Aladenola, Permanent Secretary of State Ministry of Health, said this while speaking with journalists at an orientation programme organised on insecticide-treated nets campaign in Akure, the state capital.

According to her, the elimination of malaria required the contributions of all stakeholders, hence the need for the media orientation.

She said, “the last time this exercise was carried out in the state was in 2017. The campaign will be officially flagged off on December 8 (2021) by the state government and registration with distribution will begin on December 9 (2021).”

Also speaking at the event, the Demand Creation Advisor of Malaria Consortium Group, Anthony Ehon, explained that every household was targeted to receive the treated net in the state.

Ehon added that the distribution would enable every two persons in a household receive a net during the exercise, which would last for 12 days with two days of mop up.

He noted that media was best platform to support the exercise by keeping malaria issues in the front burner in health news and by informing populace on the net use culture. He educated that sleeping inside the nets would protect one from mosquitoes that spread malaria and would also ensure sound and undisturbed sleep.

“Hanging and sleeping inside the nets is easier than to treat malaria,” he noted.

Ehon, however, explained that wrong use of the nets may cause skin itching, rashes, redness of skin, redness of eye but noted that the discomfort was temporary and will be cleared within a short time. He stated that the nets must be aired under the shade for 24 hours before use and washed with mild soap if dirty.

“After washing, air under the shade to dry and do not wash more than four to five times in a year or 20 washes within three years. When the net is torn, mend it with thread and needle. Do not use your net more than three years,” he said.