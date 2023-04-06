Lawmakers push ahead with bill to curb doctors’ exodus

As part of efforts to reduce the number of healthcare workers leaving the country, a bill aimed at locking in locally-trained practitioners for at least five years has passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

The second reading was presented on the floor of the House in Abuja on Thursday.

The amendment bill is titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Amend the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap. M379, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Mandate any Nigeria-Trained Medical or Dental Practitioner to Practise in Nigeria for a Minimum of Five Years before being Granted a Full Licence by the Council in order to make Quality Health Services Available to Nigeria; and for Related Matters (HB.2130).”

It was sponsored by Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, a representative from Oshodi-Isolo II Federal Constituency.

The bill is part of the measures to halt the increasing number of medical doctors leaving Nigeria for other countries in search of ‘greener pastures’, according to a statement posted via the official handle of the House of representatives.

Johnson told the House that it was only fair for medical practitioners who enjoyed taxpayer subsidies on their training to “give back to the society” by working for a minimum number of years in Nigeria before exporting their skills abroad.

The plenary was presided over by Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House.