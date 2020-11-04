LASUTH proves capacity in cardiothoracic surgery as 22 year old is saved

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has demonstrated the presence of local capacity to effectively manage cardiac diseases, injuries, and deformities as a 22-year-old graduate was saved.

Earlier in the year, Abiodun Omotayo was diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease, a condition in which the heart valves have been permanently damaged by rheumatic fever.

His family was distraught as doctors told them they would require N50 million for a successful surgery outside the country.

But the fortunate young man came in contact with the Kanu Heart Foundation, which made his family aware of availability of local capacity to perform the surgery at a much lower rate.

On September 28, a team led by Bode Falase, a doctor who doubles as the senior consultant for cardiothoracic surgical unit and a senior lecturer at the Lagos State University treated and replaced his damaged valve.

“I thank Dr. Bode Falase and his team for a job well done. LASUTH is a better place to be,” Omotayo said in a video where his thankful mother appeared.

The graduate of International Relations from Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, Osun State has gained full recovery and is seeking gainful employment.