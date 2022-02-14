LAPO spends N300m on cancer programme in 7yrs

Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO) says it spent over N300 million on sensitization, prevention, screening, referral, mitigation and treatment of cancer between 2016 and 2021.

Honestus Obadiora, the executive director of the organization said the programme was undertaken by the LAPO Community Campaign for Cancer Control (LAPO-C4) programme.

Obadiora said since its inception in 2016 the LAPO-C4 sensitized 19,779,894 community members against cancer, screened 47,350 persons and referred 34,470 for further screening and treatment in government-approved health facilities.

He added that between January and December 2021 a total of 221,933 community members directly screened 7,377 persons and 6,110 persons were referred for further screening and treatment in government-approved health facilities while 1,060,893 indirectly through media and information, education and communication materials.

He also added that during the 2021 International Day for Cancer a total of 49,257 persons were sensitized while during the International Day for Breast Cancer a total of 16,315 persons were sensitized.

He explained that since 2016 a total of 1,441 children were screened for childhood cancer, 441 referred for further screening and 36 were referred for treatment.