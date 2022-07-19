Lagos shuts 19 drug stores over poor standard

The Lagos State government through its Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods, has shut 19 medicine outlets around Igando-Ikotun, in Alimosho local government area for non-compliance to regulatory standards.

Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health in a statement at the weekend, said the decision was taken after reviewing the report of the recent enforcement exercise carried out by the task force.

He said the offences committed by the store owners include the display of drugs for sale in unregistered and unlicensed shops by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN).

They also operate with inappropriate storage conditions of drugs, handling and dispensing by unskilled persons and run sales of drugs outside the approved scope.

While noting that the operation of the task force came on the heels of the war being waged against fake drugs and illegal trading, Abayomi noted that monitoring and enforcement activities of the task force have been rejigged to ensure that the provisions of the law on the operation of pharmacies and patent medicine shops is strictly adhered to, in order to safeguard public health.

Oyebisi Omolambe, director of pharmaceutical services at the Lagos ministry of health, said the state government will not relent in its efforts to stop the inherent dangers associated with the operations of unlicensed pharmaceutical outlets and drug shops.