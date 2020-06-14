Lagos requires 260,000 units of blood annually to meet transfusion demand- Abayomi

Lagos State commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi says the state requires about 260,000 units of blood annually to meet with the growing blood transfusion demand at health facilities in the state.

Abayomi disclosed this on Sunday during a Zoom Live Feeds organised by the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS) to commemorate this year’s World Blood Donor Day, noted that efforts are being intensified by the state government to meet and surpass this requirement through recruiting and retaining voluntary blood donors.

“To maintain an adequate blood supply, one to two percent of the population needs to become regular blood donors; this is about 260,000 in a growing population of over 26 million in Lagos state. The regular supply of blood is essential as the life span of blood is very short. Each unit of blood donated remains viable for 35days. Thankfully, we are working hard in partnership with the public and private sector, nongovernmental organizations, religious bodies, youth organisations to achieve this target number”, he said.

The theme of the 2020 World Blood Donor Day is “safe blood saves lives, give blood and make the world a healthier place”

The commissioner said that encouraging and promoting voluntary blood donation in a safe and conducive environment was the goal of the state government.

“This year’s theme has come in at a time the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the various phases of lock down and travel restrictions have brought about some challenges to our blood donation drives.

The need for blood transfusions and medications based on blood components has however continued despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the LSBTS voluntary blood donation centers were open all through with an extension in our opening hours”.

Abayomi explained that making the world a better place was not only about blood collection from donors or its transfusion, but the collection of convalescent plasma from those that have recovered from COVID-19 infections in preparation for an interventional study in the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 infection.

“Scientifically, there are no confirmed reports of coronavirus being transmitted by blood transfusion anywhere in the world and strict additional safety measures including more hand washing sites, use of handsanitisers, use of personal protective equipment as well as maintaining social distancing is kept are being practised at the blood collection sites for donors and staff”, Abayomi said.

While noting that there is no substitute for blood, the commissioner noted that the lives of hundreds of patients including pregnant women, children with severe anemia, accident victims, patients with cancer and haemoglobinothies are saved by blood transfusion stressing that adequate and timely supply of safe blood is needed to continue helping those people who are in need of blood transfusion.

“We therefore cannot over emphasised the need to ensure availability of blood in our blood banks where patients who require blood transfusion can be readily supplied. While I would like to say thank you to all voluntary blood donors who have made it a duty to give the gift of life – blood, I would also like to use this medium to encourage citizens who are healthy and fit and aged from 18-65 to please give blood.

People in good health who have never given blood, particularly young people, should begin to do so”, Abayomi said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Executive Secretary, LSBTS, Dr. Bodunrin Oshikomaiya said the campaign to increase voluntary blood donation drive has been intensified and sustained to meet with the blood transfusion needs in Lagos State.

She noted that LSBTS is working with the World Health Organization to improve access to blood transfusions and promote blood safety, focusing four key areas which includes; centrally coordinated blood transfusion service, collection of blood exclusively from voluntary donors from low-risk populations, testing of all blood for compatibility and transfusion-transmissible infections, and reduction of unnecessary transfusions.

“Blood safety involves all activities related to blood collection from low-risk, regular, voluntary unpaid donors as well as testing, processing, storage and distribution of blood. The LSBTS, governed by the national blood policy and the Lagos State legislation, promotes uniform implementation of standards and consistency in the quality and safety of blood and blood products”, Oshikomaiya said.

She added that health workers involved in blood transfusion have been trained on documentation, quality assessment and on the rational use of blood and blood products to reduce unnecessary transfusions.

“Over the years, training of staff on documentation, quality assessment and rational use of blood and blood products to reduce unnecessary transfusions, to minimize the risks associated with transfusion, to encourage the use of alternatives to transfusion where possible, as well as trainings on safe and good clinical transfusion practices have gone on in the state health facilities”, the Executive Secretary said.

Expressing delight that many citizens are responding positively to the clarion call to donate blood voluntarily, Oshikomaiya noted that the increase in voluntary blood donors is testament that citizens now recognizes the importance of blood donation and transfusion in saving lives.