Lagos launches initiative to bridge universal health insurance for vulnerable groups

The Lagos State Government (LASG) in its bid to achieve universal health coverage, has launched the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA), an initiative designed to mobilise additional funds towards helping identified vulnerable groups in Lagos access health insurance leveraging ILERA EKO social health plan.

“To complement the government’s efforts, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) took the initiative to commence the implementation of its resource mobilization function as provided in section 20 of the LSHS Law 2015 by establishing the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA),” Akin Abayomi, the commissioner for health, Lagos State, stated at the media launch of EKOSHA, held in Ikeja.

Abayomi, who was represented by Funmi Shokunbi, director, medical administration and training, stated that the governor approved one percent of the state’s consolidated revenue fund (CRF) as equity fund for vulnerable coverage. According to him, over 230,000 residents who fall under this group, currently enjoy free health care on the scheme at no cost to them.

“Since the commencement of access to care for the vulnerable on the ILERA EKO Social Health Plan in 2020, a total of N750, million has been disbursed as equity fund in addition to the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), and sponsorships from a few individuals/organisations; to provide health insurance for the vulnerable residents of the state.

“These groups of people are spread across the 57 LGA/LCDAs of the state, including members of elderly and orphanage homes; vulnerable persons living with HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Sickle cell Anaemia, also victims of domestic and sexual violence,” Abayomi stated.

Emmanuella Zamba, the general manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), said the state government is committed to ensuring that every resident of the state irrespective of their socio-economic status has access to quality and affordable healthcare.

According to her, the agency leverages on its Rapid Poverty Assessment Tool, in determining the vulnerability of beneficiaries. “To ensure that equal opportunity is given to those who cannot afford to pay ILERA EKO premium and in line with Section 20 of the LSHS Law, which indicates that the Agency should ensure the availability of alternative sources of funding to the health sector for improved services”.

She disclosed that the agency established EKOSHA, which is the resource mobilization arm of the agency, to care for the health insurance premium of the vulnerable and indigents in Lagos. “EKOSHA was formed to increase vulnerable coverage on the Lagos State Health Scheme to complement government effort and resources as well as collaborate with Lagos State MDAs,” Zamba said.

She equally disclosed that the agency was able to create a funding platform with support from Sterling Foundation, to serve as one of the accountability measures where donors can see in real time how the resources are utilized as well as the vulnerable coverage.

Ayo Adebusoye, board member, LASHMA, in his welcome address said that EKOSHA is an arm of the Lagos State Health Management Agency created as an innovative health financing initiative to augment government efforts at improving the overall health indices of Lagos residents.

“By Law, the Agency is mandated to provide health insurance for every resident in the State including the vulnerable and indigents, regulate the health insurance space and also raise funds for the vulnerable to be able to access care in their various hospitals of choice,” Adebusoye said.