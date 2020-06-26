Lagos accredits First Cardiology Consultants, Paelon Memorial Clinic, Vedic Hospital to for COVID-19 treatment

The Lagos state government has accredited these three private hospitals, First Cardiology Consultants, Paelon Memorial Clinic, Vedic Hospital for the management of COVID-19 cases.

Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner of health, made this known at a media briefing on Friday.

He said that by expanding isolation to include private hospitals, the State Government is bringing on board selected private sector facilities to manage the patients under the State’s COVID-19 response.

“So far, three private healthcare facilities have been accredited by the Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to manage COVID-19 patients.

“These private healthcare facilities are First Cardiology Consultants, Paelon Memorial Clinic and Vedic Hospital,”he said.

Abayomi had earlier said the state will soon run out of bed spaces if it keeps recording a high number of COVID-19 cases.

However, transitioning to community based care, the commissioner said that “Over the next couple of days, we will be transitioning to the next phase of the response which we refer to as the community based care.”

He explained that community based care is the inclusion of Home care into the state strategic response.

“Under the community based care arrangement, we provide the opportunity for mild-to-moderate cases being managed and isolated at home in situations where this is allowed.

“However, our critical-to-severe cases will be continually managed in our COVID centres, where they will have the opportunity of the best treatment available,” said Abayomi.

According to the commissioner, 9,497 cases have been confirmed COVID-19 Positive in Lagos State. Of the above number of cases, we believe that 5,064 have recovered in community.

“Of the above number of confirmed cases, 1,470 were admitted and discharged from the State’s COVID care centres, 447 patients are currently admitted in our various COVID care centres,”said Abayomi.

Speaking on some challenges, Abayomi said that the majority of the balance of 2,381people have not been picked up because they declined pickup, and cannot be found due to wrong information.

He also said that 7 patients were either evacuated or transferred out of our COVID care centres, noting that 128 (1.3%) patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lagos State have died.

Speaking on distribution of Cases by Local Government Area, the commissioner said that Eti-Osa local continues to have the highest number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Lagos State.

“Alimosho, Kosofe, Ikeja, Oshodi-Isolo, Surulere, Lagos Mainland, Mushin, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Somolu Apapa, Ikorodu.”

He added that from the commencement of the state response until now, we have continued to ramp up our testing.

“We have now tested 1,629 persons per million of the population of Lagos State.

“Inclusion of private Laboratories in Lagos State’s COVID-19 Response, currently, four public laboratories with a combined capacity of 2,000 are testing COVID-19 samples in Lagos State,” said Abayomi.

Abayomi advises that as Lagos State continuously attempts to open up various aspects of its economy, it is imperative that COVID-19 tests are widely available to members of the public.

.“The state’s COVID-19 response will remain a centrally managed emergency response by the State Government,” he said.