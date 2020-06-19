Kwara: Health Centre commissioned in Dada community

The long suffering people of Dada community, Okelele in Ilorin East local government area of Kwara State, has heaved a sigh of relief as the first health centre ever in the community was commissioned.

Dada is as old as Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

The new health centre was facilitated by the World Bank- Assisted Kwara State Social and Community Development Agency (KWSSCDA). The Dada community contributed 10 percent of the project’s cost.

Speaking at the ceremony on Wednesday, Raji Rasaq, state commissioner for Health, restated the state government’s commitment to the wellbeing of the people of the state through the establishment of primary health facilities in all the nook and crannies of the state.

Represented by the Executive Secretary, Kwara State Primary Healthcare Agency (KWPHCA), Michael Oguntoye, the commissioner said the state government will provide the health centre with qualified health personnel.

Oguntoye urged the residents of Dada community and its environs to patronise the health facility and give the health workers at the centre maximum cooperation.

Also speaking, Gabriel Oyebanji, director of personnel management, Ilorin East local government area, said the inauguration and handing over of this health facility is a clear testimony and demonstration of the tireless efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at taking Kwara’s rural communities to new heights.

“I must commend Governor for funding Kwara State Social and Community Development Agency and creating an enabling environment for the growth and development of the state.”

A representative of Dada community, Ibrahim Alabi, thanked the state government for its kind gesture.

He pleads with the government to provide the health facility with qualified and adequate manpower.

The ceremony was graced by the Baale of Dada, the chief Imam of Dada and his lieutenants as well as representatives of Ibagun Progressive Union (IPU) led by its secretary, Abdullahi Mohammed Jamiu.