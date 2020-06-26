Kwara govt embraces tree planting initiative

The Kwara State Government has endorsed the tree planting initiative to protect and sustain the environment as well as boost the economy.

The state Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi made this known during a tree-planting ceremony at the Bundies Therapeutic Garden, General Hospital, Ilorin.

Alabi advised residents of the state to be environmental and health-conscious, just as he emphasised the importance of tree planting to making the community green and clean.

Alabi had while assuring the determination of the government to make the environment habitable for all, he reminded everyone to be conscious of Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Muhammad Saifudeen the Commissioner of Environment said the state government through the Ministry of Environment would embrace environmental-friendly ideas capable of improving the environment and the state.

Saifudden added that the ministry had read the riot act to perpetrators of tree felling for charcoal production, dumping of refuse in gutters and rivers and littering of the environment.

He, therefore, called on all to jealously protect the environment as the government will clamp down on violators.

Acting Chief Medical Director, General Hospital, Ilorin, Bola Abdulkadir appreciated the innovation of Bundies Care saying, the Therapeutic Garden would not only help the patients and their relatives recuperate, but it will also help the staff relax.

Also, the Founder, Bundies Care Support Initiative, Adefila Funmi Osiegbu explained most of the human activities have been anti-nature, therefore preventing humans from enjoying the benefits that come with nature -hence the birth of the Bundies Therapeutic Garden.

Osiegbu said her initiative is taking responsibility by planting 5000 trees yearly and encouraged others to adopt the same in other to promote a green environment.