Kogi targets rural dwellers with life-support ambulances worth N861m

The Kogi State government has procured 21 additional ambulances worth at least N861 million for rural hospitals across the local government areas in efforts to improve the efficiency of its healthcare delivery system.

The Toyota Hiace high-roof buses come equipped with various features such as patient and driver cabin intercom, oxygen supply system, portable and rechargeable suction machines, first aid boxes with emergency drugs, fire extinguishers, and wash hand basins.

They are also equipped with electrical systems, vinyl flooring, and flexible examination lights.

Bello Yahaya, Kogi State governor urged citizens and residents of Kogi State to enroll in the Bello Healthcare Plus initiative, a free health programme, during an inspection of the ambulances.

He said that his administration would continue to prioritize the well-being of the people, as a healthy population is crucial for meaningful development.

The ‘Bello Healthcare Plus’ package includes the free distribution of delivery kits, postpartum hemorrhage packs, hypertensive packs, episiotomy packs, and free maternal and newborn healthcare services to indigent pregnant women.

In addition to these efforts to promote health, former President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Reference Hospital in Okene last December, a project rated among world-class healthcare facilities in the country.

The Kogi State Government has also commissioned several medical facilities in various regions of the state, further enhancing healthcare accessibility.

Alongside the ‘Bello Healthcare Plus’ program, the Kogi State Government introduced the Kogi State Health Insurance Scheme, providing free healthcare services to the people of the state.

The Kogi Care intervention has been another significant achievement of the Governor Bello-led administration.