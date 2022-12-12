Kelina Hospital moves to check medical tourism, opens ultra modern surgical specialist hospital in Lagos

Kelina Hospital, Nigeria’s first laser surgery for prostate, has expanded its services from Abuja to Lagos with the launch of its state-of-the-art surgical care facility in Lagos, the hospital management has said.

In the era of medical tourism abroad because of the ill-equipped medical facilities in Nigeria and the need to provide Nigerians with surgical care that can rank with what is found anywhere in the world, Kelina Hospital has established ultra-modern surgical care facility.

The specialist hospital is equipped to perform minimally invasive surgeries with 4k equipment for endoscopic Minimally Invasive Surgery.

“Some of the equipment is the first of their kind in Nigeria,” said Dr. C. U. Undie, the hospital’s Chief Medical Director.

According to Undie, the surgeries are either endoscopic, laparoscopic or laser-based, adding that “Kelina Hospital installed the first Laser in Lagos State capable of Holmium Laser Encucleation of the prostate,” which has become the most commonly performed surgery in the hospital, especially for those who do not wish to have blood transfusion because it is virtually bloodless.

“The first hospital in Nigeria to do Laser surgery for prostate, called HoLEP, was Kelina Hospital. It was this hospital that introduced HoLEP in West Africa. So far, all of them have been successful,” said Undie, a consultant urologist.

Undie further explained that in addition to world-class surgical facilities, the hospital also has a world-class Laboratory that is very fast and can return results for over 90percent of tests in less than 3 hours.

With this, Nigerians will not need to travel out for their surgeries but can have them done here in Nigeria with the same equipment used in advanced countries and the same medical expertise.

“It is the best approach for those who wish to go home same day or next morning after the surgery is done, Dr Undie said confidently.

Located at 7 Ologun Agbaje Street, Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, the hospital is equipped to perform minimal access surgeries for several conditions, which include prostate enlargement, prostate cancer, kidney stones and gall stones. Others are ovarian cysts, ectopic pregnancy, uterine fibroids, hysterectomy endoscopic ENT and Kidney, the hospital said.