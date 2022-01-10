Kano to immunise 3.6 million children in new anti-polio campaign

Kano State, the most populous sub-national entity in Nigeria is set to immunise over 3.6 million children against polio this month.

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Kano State Governor, has stated that over 3.6 million children would be immunized against the disease in the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) flagged over by his administration.

According to him, the MNCHW would be conducted alongside the Outbreak Response exercise (OBR1) where immunization personnel would go house to house to immunize children below 5 years against poliovirus.

“The aim of the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week is to improve the health care services for pregnant women and their children”, he said”.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna disclosed this on Sunday at Ungogo Local Government while flagging off the OBR1 and MNCHW January campaign in the State.

He went on to explain that the Kano State Government was so highly committed to providing adequate health care services to its people, therefore, we should not relent in ensuring that pregnant women attend antenatal care in the hospitals across the State.

The governor noted and appreciated the Federal Government, Local Government Chairmen, Emirate Councils and development partners for their commitment towards sustaining the hard-fought gains and therefore urged them to consolidate on the success recorded in the exercise.

On his part, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the commissioner of Health, urged parents to cooperate with immunization personnel towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

Other stakeholders who spoke during the occasion include the representative of Emir of Kano, Dankadan Kano, Bashir Muhammad, chairman of Ungogo Local Government, Abdullahi Garba Ramat, as well as representatives of development partners.