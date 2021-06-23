Kale, Idoko, Nwaiwu for lifetime recognition at Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Award

The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) will on June 25, 2021 confer Lifetime Achievement award on; General Aderonke Kale (rtd), Professor John Idoko and Pharm. (Dr.) John Nwaiwu at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

“These are very distinguished personalities who have committed the better part of their lives and career in contributing to the Nigeria healthcare sector. They deserve to be celebrated and honoured by all stakeholders,” Shola Alabi, NHEA Project Coordinator commended.

General Kale is a medical doctor, pioneer female military personnel, who rose to a very senior position in the Nigeria Army as a major general. She was also the Commandant of the Nigerian Medical Corps.

Professor Idoko was the former Director General (DG) of National Agency for the Control of AIDS, President Nigerian AIDS Research Network, and Chairman National Antiretroviral Committee. He is currently President of the Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA). Under his watch as DG, the national prevalence of HIV and AIDS dropped from 5% to 1.4%.

Dr. Nwaiwu is a distinguished pharmacist and industrialist who started his career as lecturer in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and rose to the position of Senior Lecturer in 1987 and then transferred his services to Nigeria Customs Service were he retired as a Deputy Comptroller General in 2004.

Also, on the 2021 NHEA Special Recognition list include; Professor Dilly Anumba for the Special Diaspora Healthcare Excellence Award, he is Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Sheffield, UK; Smile Train, an NGO that has made great contribution to free cleft surgery in Nigeria; and Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company that has the biggest disposable syringe factory in Africa.

Voting commenced on June 2, 2021 at www.nigeriahealthcareawards.com.ng for over 100 nominees in about 24 different award categories. It will end at midnight on June 23, 2021 two days preceding the award ceremony.

NHEA is aimed at recognizing and celebrating the achievements of personalities and organizations who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian health sector in the past year.

In addition, it will recognize the rapid growth of Nigeria’s healthcare sector, the role of technology and the capacity of organizations and individuals to influence and set new performance standards in Nigeria and beyond.

NHEA, the Oscar of Nigeria healthcare is supported by PharmAccess Foundation, Nigeria Medical Association, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Association of General Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, etc.

The Award is organized by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.