JBS Foundation opens centre to promote gerontology, improve elderly healthcare

The JBS Foundation marked a significant milestone in eldercare with the grand opening of its Gerontology Centre in Lekki, Lagos. The inauguration, held at the newly established facility, underscores the foundation’s commitment to delivering specialized healthcare services to the elderly and less privileged individuals who struggle to access adequate medical care.

Dignitaries, political leaders, and esteemed medical practitioners converged on the event to discuss the unique challenges faced by the elderly and the crucial role of tailored healthcare services in addressing their needs.

Read also: Why healthcare in Nigeria is unlikely to improve

According to a statement, “The JBS Gerontology Center is a holistic approach to address the unique changes faced by our seniors,” remarked Bamidele Abiodun, the First Lady of Ogun State. “It involves providing emotional support, encouraging social connections, and creating an environment that nurtures their physical and mental well-being.”

Lanre Olusola, Founder and Chief Catalyst at Olushola Lanre Coaching Academy, emphasized the importance of proactive preparation for old age. “We have to prepare right for our old age,” he emphasized, advocating for healthy lifestyle practices such as proper nutrition and regular exercise.

Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, in the statement highlighted the distinct physiological needs of the elderly, stressing the necessity of specialized care tailored to their unique requirements. “The physiology of the elderly is different from adults or the youth,” he explained. “And you can’t treat gerontology patients the same way you treat adults.”

Representing Muhammad Ali Pate, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Nigeria, Wasiu Lanre Adeyemo, CMD of LUTH, outlined the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare’s four-point agenda aimed at enhancing healthcare outcomes and public investment. He underscored the alignment of this agenda with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for healthcare reform in Nigeria.

Read also: Modupe Elebute-Odunsi, empowering women in healthcare to break barriers

Toyin Akande Ajala, MBBS, MRCP, CCST(UK), Medical Director/Founder of JBS Gerontology, provided insights into the center’s early successes, citing over 160 admissions, 520 outpatient clinic visits, 600 appointments at the Specialist Dementia Day Activities Unit (SDAU), 860 physiotherapy sessions, and more than 100 hospital at-home visits since its inception.