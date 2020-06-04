ISN Medical set to host 5th edition of its Quality Assurance Summit

ISN Medical, the leading supplier of medical diagnostics products and services, has scheduled the fifth edition of its quality assurance summit for Saturday, June 6, 2020.

The quarterly event known as ISN Quality Assurance Summit (iQAS) will be held online due to the current restrictions on large gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past editions, the summit has been geared towards promoting pragmatic, effective and sustainable quality management practices in the medical diagnostics industry. This mission is hinged on the fact that efficient laboratory practices will ensure improved healthcare in Nigeria and improve the quality of lives of the citizenry. iQAS is positioned to localise the fundamental principles of the ISO15189 framework for Nigerian laboratory practice. Areas of focus comprise requirements for quality and practical steps for developing competencies.

This year’s event is themed “Quality Healthcare Practice in Nigeria: Challenges and The Way Forward” and will explore valuable lessons learned from the pandemic as well as proffer a course of action towards fostering stable healthcare in Nigeria. Speaking at the summit are Prof. Oluyemi Akinloye, a Professor of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics at the University of Lagos; and Mr. Taofik Oloruko-Oba, Head of Diagnostics, West Africa at Roche Products, Nigeria Ltd.

ISN Medical is the authorised agent and distributor for Roche Diagnostics GmbH in Nigeria, growing rapidly and establishing a strong presence as a leader in the medical diagnostics distribution business. Follow ISN Medical on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for more information on quality diagnostics. You can also follow the summit conversations with the hashtag #iQAS2020.