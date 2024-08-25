IfeanHealth promotes healthy lifestyles among children with different abilities

IfeanHealth, a company focused on advancing healthcare through innovative solutions, has created an opportunity for children with different abilities to have healthy and quality lifestyles.

The healthcare firm organised the second edition of its sports programme in Lagos tagged ‘Olimbpics Stride4life’ was put together by the company to create an avenue for children with limb loss to have fun and engage in healthy sporting activities.

By creating this opportunity for children with different abilities to engage in sports, the children learn the importance of sports in fostering healthy and active lifestyles.

Speaking at the sporting event, Ejike Anih, chief executive officer and founder of IfeanHealth, said the programme is an occasion to showcase the ability of the children and the spirit of teamwork.

Anih said the event goes beyond the children’s physical activities but creates an avenue for them to feel complete, learn how to push themselves beyond their comfort zone, be independent, fully committed and determined to achieve their goals.

According to him, sports give children with limb loss a sense of belonging.

He said that as a provider of prosthetics and orthotics in West Africa, organising such programmes ties to its strategic vision to empower Nigerian children and communities across the country.

“Over the years, we have had the opportunity to provide prosthetics care to 100 children with limb loss from all 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT sponsored by Stanbic IBTC bank who has also provided them with an educational trust fund of N1.5 million,” Anih said.

He commended Stanbic IBTC for its commitment to having a multipronged impact in the lives of children with limb loss and by extension, their families and communities with the provision of prostheses and the education trust fund.

Olumide Olaokun, brand manager for Peak Milk, described the event as a corporate strategy of the brand as it supports the physical and mental development of the children.

He said the initiative is in line with Peak Milk’s mission to nourish Nigerian children with quality dairy nutrition and inspire them to reach for their peak in all they do.

He said is an opportunity to support IfeanHealth and by extension the children and to also let them know that despite their different abilities, they can reach their peak.

He urged the children to realise that challenges are meant to be overcome when approached with the right attitude and a forward-thinking mindset.

At the end of the ‘Olimbpics Stride4life’ which involved mini-inter-house sports activities, egg and spoon games; dancing games, poem recitation/ talent hunt; and cultural dancolimbpics among other games, Blue House emerged as the overall winner.