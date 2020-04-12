How Xerde Technology responds to impact of COVID-19 pandemic 

Xerde Technology Limited, a start-up in Lagos has built a virtual platform to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The platform called the COVID Response NG enables users to carry out a free COVID-19 assessment test, donate items and funds to help reduce the economic and social impact of the virus on the people, across local communities.

Also, the platform brings volunteers under various taskforce teams.

Khadijat Abdulkadir who is a certified Software Architect, an entrepreneur, the founder and chief executive officer of Xerde Technology Limited, in a statement stated that the various taskforces includes; emergency and clinic identification, Covid-19 assessment, information, food security and social media.

According to her, to respond to the lockdown and alleviate the impact of the novel coronavirus, well-meaning individuals, organisations and even tech start-ups are using their resources and expertise to drive a social impactful cause.

“Businesses are putting collaborative efforts to strike a balance while going digital at a Global lockdown time like this is key. The tech industries are making efforts to digitise process, see that life goes on and nothing comes to a halt,” said Abdulkadir.

She stated that the pandemic poses not just as a global and public health problem but also an economic and social threat, that has in turn affected small businesses, corporations, and individuals.

Abdulkadir added that the taskforces are headed by professionals in their careers noting that with the creation of COVID response NGwebsite; www.covidng.comand mobile application by XerdeLimited, users can carry out a free COVID-19 assessment test and make donations.

“The Food Security Taskforce has currently surpassed its fundraising target Via a Social Financial platform; TUDO and looks forward to partnering with the Nigeria Center for Disease (NCDC)and Government to disburse these funds and items to people who deserve them,” she said.

Anthonia Obokoh