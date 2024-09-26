How preventive care can fend off high-cost treatments 

Medic Partners recently revealed that patients save more money with preventive care than curative therapies, launching a range of advanced procedures designed to prevent medical challenges from the onset.

The multi-specialist wellness centre located in Victoria Island officially opened on Wednesday, promising to assist Nigerians in navigating the challenging economic climate by providing preventive care and increasing awareness of their health conditions.

Busola Ayelowo-Eso, chief medical director, Medic Partners and preventive care specialist said the disturbing prevalence of preventable diseases in Nigeria informed the centre’s establishment.

Despite a significant increase in the awareness of preventable diseases such as hypertension or end-stage renal disease, Ayelowo-Eso said many are not keen on undertaking comprehensive medical screening.

“A lot of Nigerians have this I don’t-care-attitude if it’s not disturbing me, why should I look for it? So preventive medicine is one specialty that hasn’t gotten so much awareness. Nigerians don’t believe in treating what is not broken.

“We still have a very long way to go in terms of preventive medicine because WHO says that at least once a year an average person or an individual should have a medical check-up. In Nigeria until they start feeling ill, they don’t go to the hospital. So, until we get to that point where everybody knows that once a year, I should check myself irrespective of how I feel, we are not there yet. It’s a growing concern that is being addressed daily.”

The founders of Medic Partners have invested in advanced diagnostic and treatment services to aid early detection and management. Specifically, the facility operates with advanced imaging technologies including digital X-rays, and 4D ultrasound, which provide high-resolution images that allow for accurate and early diagnosis of various conditions.

It runs a fully automated laboratory that provides comprehensive laboratory services from routine blood work to specialised diagnostics like genetic testing and molecular diagnostics, within a short time. Automation minimizes human involvement and reduces the risk of errors in terms of reporting.

In terms of kidney care, the facility is equipped with a six-bedded dialysis unit to tackle renal issues among an estimated 50 million people Nigerians who are affected. It has also invested in a fully functional cardiac unit where stress tests, procedures, and other heart-related screenings are conducted.

Read also:We’re overstretched, we need employment in health sector, doctors cry out

Other specialties are endoscopy and minimally invasive surgeries where its surgical team specializes in minimally invasive techniques, reducing recovery times and improving patient outcomes.

It offers a comprehensive wellness program where we provide holistic wellness check-ups that include advanced diagnostic tests, personalised health assessments, and preventive care strategies, helping patients maintain their health and prevent diseases.

These advanced services reflect our commitment to providing world-class healthcare and ensuring that our patients have access to the best diagnostic and treatment options available.

Akin Eso, chief executive officer of Medic Partners said the centre will prioritise exceptional patient experience along with good practices aligned with international standards.

Read also: Nigeria’s health emergency capacity swells as US injects $2m in seven years

He emphasised that the facility is equipped to bridge the gap for those seeking quality healthcare locally, having assembled top medical expertise and technologies. This reduces the need for medical tourism, providing solutions right here in Nigeria.

The facility operates with a dedicated team of approximately 40 medical professionals and 15 support staff. The medical team includes specialists in family medicine, dermatology, cosmetic surgery, nephrology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and geriatrics.

“At Medic Partners we are transforming healthcare delivery, ensuring quality. That’s why we prioritise providing premium medical services, and ensuring that every interaction is seamless, comfortable, and tailored to your needs,” Eso said.