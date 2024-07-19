How nuclear medicine can boost Nigeria’s $18bn health market

The development of nuclear medicine, a specialized area of cancer treatment using advanced imaging for diagnosis and therapy, could significantly boost Nigeria’s $18 billion health market, a health expert has said.

Anthony Oseghale, the chief operating officer (COO), envisions Nigeria becoming a crucial hub for providing this specialised service across the continent, reversing the country’s multi-billion-dollar outbound medical tourism.

Driven by frustration with long wait times and high costs for certain healthcare services in Europe and North America, Nigerian immigrants are increasingly turning to local hospitals that have invested in expansion and offer these services at significantly lower prices.

Oseghale said with its cutting-edge medical technology, the medical centre can provide advanced care to Nigerians who frequently seek foreign medical care.

“Just consider the cost of flight ticket out of the country now. Whatever it is you are going to get outside this country, you can get it here. So maybe your flight ticket could just handle all your costs,” the COO said during the International Loveworld Medical Symposium on Radionuclide Therapy and Oncology,

“We are excited to introduce nuclear medicine, opening new opportunities for advanced medical care. The installation and commissioning of our Gamma Camera marks a significant milestone, and we eagerly anticipate the benefits this technology will bring to our patients,” he said.

The COO expects the centre’s nuclear medicine service to lead a transformative change in the healthcare sector in Nigeria and globally.

According to him, LMC’s vision is to lead the healthcare industry with holistic and best-in-class services while delivering exceptional; compassionate care through innovation and technology.

Nigeria’s healthcare system is grappling with an increasing burden of non-communicable diseases like cancer, with limited specialist services available.

Nigerians spend an estimated $500 million to $1 billion annually on medical tourism abroad for advanced treatments like oncology, orthopaedics, and cardiology.

The Nigerian market for key radiological equipment like radiation oncology, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography scans, and ultrasound is valued at over $51 million.

“Our multidisciplinary approach ensures quick and accurate diagnoses, and our comprehensive in-house facilities offer all necessary medical services under one roof. We have partnered with several HMOs including Lifesaver HMO to extend our services to those in need.

Emeka Eze, LMC’s clinical director, described nuclear medicine technology as an innovative and cost-effective treatment with minimal side effects.

He explained that the approach uses precision to target only damaged cells.

“If we are treating people with what is known as chemotherapy; you know the kind of side effects because it attacks all fast-growing cells at the same time; but this one only goes for cells that are inflamed, or mitotic cells.

“So, it just goes to the local area where the problem is and deals with it. So much cheaper, fewer side effects, minimal hospital stay, long resolution,” Eze said.

He also noted that nuclear medicine can be deployed to treat thyroid disease, cancers, and arthritis, among others.

“It has been tried on prostate cancer and it’s effective. Then it treats arthritis, knee problem. A lot of Nigerians today, as they are getting to a certain age, are developing of arthritis. People that are obese are having leg problems, because of the diet change in Africa now. Many Africans are getting obese and having this arthritis as they get elderly. So, it is a game changer for arthritis. That’s very important,” Eze said.

Deola Phillips, the executive chairman, of LMC, said the multi-specialist hospital was born out of the vision of the founder, Rev. Chris Oyakhilome, the president of Loveworld Inc.

Phillips said that the centre was poised to make significant strides in the area of radionuclide therapy, as the cutting-edge treatment modality offered renewed hope to patients battling various forms of cancer.

She said that the treatment modality harnessed the power of radioactive isotopes to target and destroy cancerous or diseased cells with unprecedented precision.

“From the state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging to personalised treatment plans across multiple specialties, we strive to tailor each patient’s journey to their unique medical needs,” she said.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to innovate and expand our capabilities to meet the evolving healthcare needs of our diverse patient population.”