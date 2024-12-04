How clean, accessible toilets can transform communities

A strict panacea for nipping open defecation in the bud is to prosecute owners of private, corporate or public buildings without toilets and water facilities

Olamide Olopade, assistant brand manager, Hypo Homecare Products Limited has called for increased support to provide clean and accessible toilets in communities, saying it is crucial to public health.

The manager said adequate toilet facilities can significantly curb poor environmental sanitation and improve public hygiene during the implementation of an initiative that provided hygiene kits to over 10,000 Nigerian households.

“We recognise the importance of clean and accessible toilets in improving public health. This World Toilet Day, we reaffirmed our mission to fight against poor sanitation by providing solutions where they are needed the most—in our public spaces,” she said.

“Beyond offering effective products, we see it as our duty to drive positive change through meaningful Corporate Social Responsibility activities, such as our longstanding toilet rescue program, where we renovate dilapidated toilets nationwide.”

In commemoration of World Toilet Day 2024, the brand launched a nationwide programme to address hygiene challenges in public spaces.

The initiative spanned multiple states, including Lagos, Ibadan, Rivers State, Anambra, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Benin City, and Edo State.

In markets and motor parks within these regions, the company renovated and disinfected toilet facilities, ensuring they were free for everyone throughout the day.

The company also distributed hygiene kits to users, empowering over 10,000 households to maintain better hygiene practices.

Emmanuel Inyang, assistant brand manager for Hypo Toilet Cleaner, explained that: “World Toilet Day is not just about raising awareness. It’s about collective actions in the fight against open defecation and the use of unsafe toilets by providing free access to clean toilets and empowering the public with proper awareness of the harmful effects of poor sanitation practices.”

The initiative underscored Hypo’s vision to promote good hygiene practices and create lasting impacts in communities. Influencers and brand ambassadors played key roles in the campaign, leading hygiene awareness sessions that educated the public on the health risks of poor toilet hygiene and the importance of adopting proper sanitation habits.

As Nigeria continues its journey towards improved sanitation, the company restated its devotion to partnering in the fight against germs with products designed to keep toilets healthier for all.

